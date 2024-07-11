Signaturefd LLC Acquires 606 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 373,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 88,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 338,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 117,524 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $95,049,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,760,000 after purchasing an additional 382,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC traded up $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $40.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,462,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,477,087. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $40.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of -30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.28.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

