Signaturefd LLC Acquires 606 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 373,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 88,035 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 338,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,515,000 after purchasing an additional 117,524 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth $95,049,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,760,000 after purchasing an additional 382,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.
Truist Financial Stock Performance
TFC traded up $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $40.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,462,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,477,087. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $26.57 and a 1 year high of $40.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a PE ratio of -30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.28.
Truist Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.
About Truist Financial
Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.
