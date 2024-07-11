Signaturefd LLC Buys 82 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 17,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 20.5% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,195,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ZTS traded up $3.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $176.95. The stock had a trading volume of 722,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,665. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.49. The stock has a market cap of $80.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.34% and a net margin of 27.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 33.14%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.17, for a total transaction of $139,529.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,316. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.75.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

