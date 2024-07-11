Signaturefd LLC Buys New Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFB Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 951,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,240,000 after buying an additional 11,199 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 117,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $899,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.16. 67,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,762. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $60.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.62.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

