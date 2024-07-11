Signaturefd LLC Decreases Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Signaturefd LLC cut its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,996,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,815,000 after purchasing an additional 641,187 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $437,420,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,926,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,114,000 after purchasing an additional 370,094 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,720,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,093,000 after buying an additional 48,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,415,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,041,000 after buying an additional 70,999 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $61,398.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $866,420.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,467.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $140.86. 525,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,114,146. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

