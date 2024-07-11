Signaturefd LLC Grows Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $958,105,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 38,451,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,585,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631,435 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $512,867,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,499,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,284,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Investors Fund L P purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at $159,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $692,687.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,353.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $9,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 414,870 shares in the company, valued at $37,425,422.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mandell Crawley sold 6,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $692,687.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,353.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,154 shares of company stock worth $10,722,696 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MS traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,338,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,479,920. The company has a market capitalization of $169.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.31. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $105.29.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $15.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Cfra raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.07.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

