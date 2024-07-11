Signaturefd LLC Has $9.41 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $5,980,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 363,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,879,000 after buying an additional 10,486 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $331,000. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total transaction of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,043.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,288 shares of company stock valued at $25,345,053. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.38.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $5.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $187.25. 8,811,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,695,221. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.68 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

