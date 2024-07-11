Signaturefd LLC Purchases 8,920 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,354 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 58,432 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,715 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 13.6% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 20,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 2,274 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,491,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,210,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,675,742. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $43.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.25. The firm has a market cap of $173.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.23.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

