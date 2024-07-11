Signaturefd LLC Raises Stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 2,509.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 335,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,850,000 after purchasing an additional 322,523 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,670,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,902,000 after purchasing an additional 258,160 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 522,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after purchasing an additional 167,120 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Honda Motor by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,692,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,303,000 after buying an additional 141,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XY Capital Ltd grew its position in Honda Motor by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 302,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after buying an additional 135,224 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Honda Motor stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.16. The stock had a trading volume of 329,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,373. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.84.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $36.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

