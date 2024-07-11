Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,555 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 414,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after purchasing an additional 22,379 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,420,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,794 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.36. 2,779,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,259,024. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The company has a market capitalization of $87.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.11 and its 200-day moving average is $70.52.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

