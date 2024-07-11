Signaturefd LLC Trims Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,203 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cim LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $14,275,000. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,034,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,668,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $506,908,000 after buying an additional 192,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 10,184.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 388,131 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $42,139,000 after buying an additional 384,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total transaction of $15,682,726.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,303,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,111,689. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.67 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The stock has a market cap of $110.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.27 and its 200 day moving average is $96.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim cut their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.19.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.