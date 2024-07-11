Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Short Interest Update

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Signify Stock Performance
Shares of PHPPY stock remained flat at $13.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Signify has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $17.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day moving average is $14.37.
Signify Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.6657 dividend. This is a boost from Signify’s previous dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th.
About Signify
Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. Its LED, systems and services are used for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.
