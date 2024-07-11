Silver Grail Resources (CVE:SVG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.09

Shares of Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (CVE:SVG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 8000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Silver Grail Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$2.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.10.

Silver Grail Resources Company Profile

Silver Grail Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and dealing of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, cobalt, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

