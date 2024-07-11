Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Shares of Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 140414 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The company has a market capitalization of C$4.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02.
Silver Spruce Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of precious and base minerals. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, copper, gold, and base and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interest in the Pino de Plata project comprising four concessions covering an area of 397 hectors, located in the prolific Sierra Madre Occidental region of Western Chihuahua State in Mexico; and the Melchett Lake property covering an area of 4,698 hectares located within the English River Sub-province of the Archean-age Superior Province.
