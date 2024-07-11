Sime Armoyan Buys 400 Shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN) Stock

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan bought 400 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$110.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,152.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Sime Armoyan bought 400 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$110.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,200.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Sime Armoyan bought 100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$110.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,050.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Sime Armoyan acquired 11,100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,221,000.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Sime Armoyan acquired 2,900 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$110.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$321,175.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Sime Armoyan acquired 4,600 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$110.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$510,525.02.

On Friday, May 31st, Sime Armoyan acquired 5,200 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$111.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$577,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Sime Armoyan purchased 300 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$111.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,300.00.

On Friday, May 24th, Sime Armoyan purchased 500 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$111.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Sime Armoyan purchased 1,100 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$111.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$122,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, Sime Armoyan purchased 300 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$111.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,299.01.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$15.82. The stock had a trading volume of 25,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,996. The stock has a market cap of C$594.99 million, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.48. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$13.08 and a 12 month high of C$17.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on MRG.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

About Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

