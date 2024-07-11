SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.98

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.98 and last traded at $59.92, with a volume of 132083 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.23.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SLG shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank upgraded SL Green Realty from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on SL Green Realty from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is -36.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 2,563.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,999,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,221 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,666,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 44,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

