SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $300.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. SMART Global updated its Q4 guidance to $0.25-0.55 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.250-0.550 EPS.
NASDAQ SGH opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.69. SMART Global has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35.
In other SMART Global news, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $45,370.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,404.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
SGH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on SMART Global from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on SMART Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.50 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SMART Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.88.
SMART Global Holdings, Inc, a memory-focused company, engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.
