Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.10.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SDHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $21.00) on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Smith Douglas Homes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of NYSE SDHC opened at $21.62 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.59. Smith Douglas Homes has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $32.82.

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $189.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Smith Douglas Homes will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Smith Douglas Homes in the first quarter valued at about $2,331,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,625,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,321,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,388,000.

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

