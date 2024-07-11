Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock Position Raised by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNA. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.75.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNA traded up $6.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $267.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,829. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $249.84 and a fifty-two week high of $298.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 39.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at $200,276,888.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total transaction of $6,461,896.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total transaction of $2,236,443.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,632 shares of company stock valued at $10,353,409 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

