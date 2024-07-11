SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) Short Interest Update

SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a growth of 292.8% from the June 15th total of 351,300 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SOBR Safe Price Performance

SOBR Safe stock remained flat at $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2,245,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,168,092. SOBR Safe has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39.

SOBR Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. SOBR Safe had a negative net margin of 6,404.43% and a negative return on equity of 315.26%. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

About SOBR Safe

SOBR Safe, Inc, a hardware and software company, develops non-invasive alcohol detection, biometric identity verification, and real-time cloud-based alerts and reporting systems in North America. The company offers SOBRcheck, a stationary identification and alcohol monitoring product; SOBRsure, a transdermal, alcohol-detecting wearable band; and SOBRSafe software platform for non-invasive alcohol detection and identity verification.

