SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.66

SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.66 and last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 17704 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.62.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.33. The stock has a market cap of $827.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.07.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.1041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Select 500 ETF

About SoFi Select 500 ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Sofi Wealth LLC increased its position in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Sofi Wealth LLC now owns 27,500,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,863,000 after buying an additional 894,411 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $780,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 52,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period.

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

