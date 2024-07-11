SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.66

SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.66 and last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 17704 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.62.
SoFi Select 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.33. The stock has a market cap of $827.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.07.
SoFi Select 500 ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.1041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Select 500 ETF
About SoFi Select 500 ETF
The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SoFi Select 500 ETF
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Top 4 Must-Have Healthcare Stocks for Long-Term Growth
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- 3 Must-Watch Financial Stocks as Sector Approaches Major Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Select 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Select 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.