Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Trading Down 4.9%

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.81. 8,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 30,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Sol-Gel Technologies Trading Down 7.9 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.54.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. Sol-Gel Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,329.13% and a negative return on equity of 56.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiary Sol-Gel Technologies Inc, develops topical dermatological drugs for patients with severe skin conditions in Israel. The company offers Twyneo, a once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream for the treatment of papulopustular (subtype II) rosacea.

