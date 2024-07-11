SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Lifted to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $29.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SEDG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, June 7th. B. Riley reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $62.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.19.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

SEDG opened at $29.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.35. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $288.87.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.35). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $204.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.82 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SolarEdge Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $261,312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,529,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,566,000 after buying an additional 92,230 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,007,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,543,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 954,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,890,000 after buying an additional 14,878 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 555,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,023,000 after buying an additional 293,588 shares in the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.