Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Stock Performance

SOHO stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.67. Sotherly Hotels has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.36.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $46.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.80 million. Sotherly Hotels had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sotherly Hotels stock. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. ( NASDAQ:SOHO Free Report ) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,944 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC owned 0.59% of Sotherly Hotels worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.54% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

