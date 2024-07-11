SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock Price Down 2.4%

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.10. Approximately 3,540,874 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 40,654,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

SOUN has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on SoundHound AI from $7.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.20.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 163.00% and a negative net margin of 183.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 116,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $460,190.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 953,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,765,665.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 883,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 116,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $460,190.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 953,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,665.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 417,728 shares of company stock worth $1,815,476. 21.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOUN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SoundHound AI by 18.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,166,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,466,000 after buying an additional 2,064,340 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

