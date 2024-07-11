SPC Financial Inc. Buys 416 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 1.49% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,620,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,631,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,914,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEZ traded up $2.33 on Thursday, hitting $95.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,756. The stock has a market cap of $69.77 million, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.29. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $99.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.16.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

