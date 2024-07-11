SPC Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 182,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,268 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of SPC Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $10,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 563.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS:COWZ traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,368,655 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

