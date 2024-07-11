SPC Financial Inc. Has $2.15 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,636 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 258.0% during the 1st quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC now owns 580 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 611 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 336.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $37.75. 18,599,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,397,145. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $148.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.02. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

