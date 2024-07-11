SPC Financial Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 466.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,701 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Davis Capital Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 335.8% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

IJH stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.81. The company had a trading volume of 10,369,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,553,651. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.30 and a 52-week high of $61.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.65.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

