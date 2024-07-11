SPC Financial Inc. Purchases 41,669 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 233.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,536 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,669 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.1% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 58,432 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,715 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.6% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 20,473 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 124.3% during the third quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 2,274 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $133,491,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.23.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.30. The company had a trading volume of 12,488,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,733,469. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.37 and a 200 day moving average of $40.25. The company has a market cap of $173.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $43.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

