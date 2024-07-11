SPC Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,015 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,235,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,354 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,477,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,140,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,972,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,750,360. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.57. The firm has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.69.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.