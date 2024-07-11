SPC Financial Inc. Sells 7,456 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

SPC Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,456 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,632,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,603. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.18. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.46 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.