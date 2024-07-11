SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,018,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,054,000 after acquiring an additional 833,207 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,491,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,239,000 after acquiring an additional 688,304 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,451,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,232,000 after acquiring an additional 504,808 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,842,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,107,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,840,000 after acquiring an additional 382,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,289. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.31. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $39.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

