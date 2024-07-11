SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Bought by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 190.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 837,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,110,000 after purchasing an additional 161,358 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 264,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $65.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,084,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,558,969. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.21. The company has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $66.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.