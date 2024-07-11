SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Financial Council LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Financial Council LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Financial Council LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Financial Council LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,276,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,116,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,911.7% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,083,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,102 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,520,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,908,000 after purchasing an additional 799,660 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,611,000 after purchasing an additional 747,906 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

SPYG stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,281,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,894. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.78 and a 12 month high of $84.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.57.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

