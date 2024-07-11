SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 376,761 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 160% from the previous session’s volume of 144,965 shares.The stock last traded at $27.84 and had previously closed at $27.87.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 9,576 shares in the last quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 240,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,543,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,050,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 52,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

