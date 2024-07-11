Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at UBS Group

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at UBS Group from $375.00 to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SPOT. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $277.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.65.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Shares of SPOT stock traded down $3.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $301.18. 1,354,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,872. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $129.23 and a fifty-two week high of $331.08. The company has a market capitalization of $57.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -449.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.62.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth $610,040,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,305 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $198,663,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $92,429,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $83,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

