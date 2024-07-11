SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,105 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the quarter. SPS Commerce accounts for approximately 1.5% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.22% of SPS Commerce worth $83,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SPSC traded up $4.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $193.19. The stock had a trading volume of 168,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,726. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.96 and a 12 month high of $218.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 103.14 and a beta of 0.85.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $149.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPSC shares. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.29.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

