STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Sold by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 711,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 206,962 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $27,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Broadwood Capital Inc. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 10,537,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $328,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,408 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 67,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after buying an additional 21,718 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,948,000. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 722,532 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,550,000 after acquiring an additional 179,135 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA traded up $1.34 on Thursday, reaching $47.34. The company had a trading volume of 843,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,224. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.03 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.25. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $58.82.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.34 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STAA. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, April 1st. William Blair upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

