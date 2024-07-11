STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1233 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

STAG Industrial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. STAG Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 170.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.2%.

STAG stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.33. 1,294,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,107,916. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total transaction of $1,044,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,062.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STAG shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $41.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

