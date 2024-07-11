Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on International Paper from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $42.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.74. International Paper has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $47.40.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $27,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,864.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $147,054. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Paper

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in International Paper by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,135,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $824,716,000 after buying an additional 5,492,035 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,960,005 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 9,835,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $355,550,000 after purchasing an additional 25,640 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Paper by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,847,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,844,000 after purchasing an additional 35,930 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in International Paper by 82.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,082,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

