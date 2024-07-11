Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Electronic Arts Call Options (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 8,899 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 161% compared to the average daily volume of 3,404 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.53.

EA traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.30. 2,383,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,114. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.94. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $117.47 and a 52-week high of $146.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.24%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $128,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,397.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $128,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,397.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total transaction of $317,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,061.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,356 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 333.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 195 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $27,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 269.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

