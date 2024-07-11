StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ EGRX opened at $6.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.51. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $23.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGRX. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 623.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,841 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

