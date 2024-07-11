StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BIOL. Benchmark reissued a speculative buy rating and issued a $0.40 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Maxim Group lowered BIOLASE from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

BIOLASE Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.09 on Friday. BIOLASE has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.34.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 43.56% and a negative return on equity of 1,782.73%. The business had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIOLASE stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) by 1,068.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,248 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.43% of BIOLASE worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

