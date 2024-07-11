StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

INFN has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Infinera from $5.40 to $6.65 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.65 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.55.

Shares of INFN stock opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. Infinera has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $306.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 548,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 154,904 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Infinera by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,017,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,335,000 after buying an additional 1,108,567 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Infinera by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,281,031 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,495,000 after buying an additional 314,856 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Infinera by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in Infinera by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 29,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 14,925 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

