StockNews.com Upgrades Stride (NYSE:LRN) to “Buy”

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

LRN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Stride in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Stride from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NYSE:LRN traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.52. The company had a trading volume of 399,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,841. Stride has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $73.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.45 and a 200 day moving average of $63.66. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Stride had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $520.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stride will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Stride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Stride during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Stride by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Stride during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

