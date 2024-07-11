Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Stoneridge from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

NYSE:SRI opened at $14.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.39. Stoneridge has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $24.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $398.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Stoneridge had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $239.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO James Zizelman acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.72 per share, for a total transaction of $102,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,197,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,006,000 after purchasing an additional 43,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,531,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,970,000 after purchasing an additional 61,849 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,523,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,085,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 440,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 25,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 373,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 97,051 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

