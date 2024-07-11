STP (STPT) 1-Day Volume Hits $6.94 Million

STP (STPT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 11th. One STP token can currently be purchased for $0.0424 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STP has a market capitalization of $82.34 million and approximately $6.94 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, STP has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STP Token Profile

STP is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official website is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.04304942 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $6,330,796.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

