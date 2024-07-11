Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STRA. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Strategic Education from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of STRA opened at $108.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.57. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $123.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.51. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $290.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.02 million. Equities analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.87%.

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.55, for a total transaction of $29,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,442.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 350 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $42,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,389,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,062 shares of company stock worth $128,410 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 1.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,984 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 27.8% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 3.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 32.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 984 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

