Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Given New C$42.00 Price Target at Standpoint Research

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Standpoint Research from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Standpoint Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$26.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Strathcona Resources from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank upgraded Strathcona Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Strathcona Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$35.50.

Strathcona Resources Stock Performance

SCR stock traded up C$1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$31.86. 26,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,360. Strathcona Resources has a twelve month low of C$20.16 and a twelve month high of C$37.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.71.

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$795.00 million. Strathcona Resources had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 13.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Strathcona Resources will post 4.2663438 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert J. Morgan bought 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$34.20 per share, with a total value of C$102,360.60. 91.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Strathcona Resources Company Profile

Strathcona Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas reserves in Canada. It operates through three segments: Cold Lake Thermal, Lloydminster Heavy Oil, and Montney. The Cold Lake Thermal segment includes three producing assets in the Cold Lake region of Northern Alberta; and Lindbergh, Orion, and Tucker.

Featured Stories

