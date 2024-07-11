Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,115 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Stryker by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Rogco LP purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $338.09. The stock had a trading volume of 838,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,250. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $337.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.95.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.32.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

